Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 948,366 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.