Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in General Electric by 138.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $108.70. 1,480,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

