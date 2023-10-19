Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 3,961,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,754. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $121,702,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

