Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 3,238 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.44. 513,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,542. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

