Coston McIsaac & Partners Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 3,169,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

