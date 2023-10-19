Coston McIsaac & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4,545.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 9,777,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,920,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

