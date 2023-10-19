Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $6.54 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.2% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.1 %

MCD stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.39. 2,971,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

