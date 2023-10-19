Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,314 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

