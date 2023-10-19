Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 152.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Citigroup downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

