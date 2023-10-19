CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.61 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.36. 2,151,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,748. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

