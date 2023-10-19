Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Alan Seth Krasner Sells 7,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 554,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

