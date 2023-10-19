Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Alan Seth Krasner Sells 7,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 554,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.61.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNX
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.