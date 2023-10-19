Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 104 shares of company stock worth $184,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $31.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,946.51. 15,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,853.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,594.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

