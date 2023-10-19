Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises about 5.7% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 0.19% of Comstock Resources worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 1,334,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,967. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

