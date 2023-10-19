Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,348,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,396,000 after buying an additional 211,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 312,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,081. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

