Cross Staff Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.3% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.42. 502,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.