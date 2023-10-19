Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 987 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Brookfield by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield by 52.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,702,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 925,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 18.6% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 1,484,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,045. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

