Cross Staff Investments Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.2 %

NAT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 809,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,796. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $866.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.