CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,153,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,156. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

