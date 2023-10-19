CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.15

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 1120691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.9 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $5,280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $584,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.