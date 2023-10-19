Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.87. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 311,229 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $945.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

