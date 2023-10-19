Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Joanne D. Smith Sells 9,390 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,397,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,488. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

