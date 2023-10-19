Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 254,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

