Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.76. 82,954,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 52,608,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

