Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

