E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $912.02

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$912.02 and traded as low as C$871.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$871.00, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$911.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$911.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported C$48.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$294.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 85.58% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

About E-L Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

