Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $19.53

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $18.86. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 18,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.