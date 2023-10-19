Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.