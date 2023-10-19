Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
