Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

