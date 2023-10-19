Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

