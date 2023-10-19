Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

