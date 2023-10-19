Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

