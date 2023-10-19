Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $8.64.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
