Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $203.99 million and $198,034.61 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

