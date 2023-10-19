Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 1,067,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

