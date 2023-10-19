Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $15,670.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

TRDA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 16,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.35. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

