EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.48

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.48 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.20). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 47,135 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.80. The company has a market capitalization of £50.80 million, a PE ratio of 459.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Insider Activity

In other EPE Special Opportunities news, insider David Robert Pirouet bought 1,138 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.80 ($2,224.01). Corporate insiders own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

