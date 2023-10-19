Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.06. 159,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,641. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.