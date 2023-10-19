ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 242,902 shares.The stock last traded at $65.33 and had previously closed at $66.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

