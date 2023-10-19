Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.32 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.80 or 0.00051417 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $62.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,788.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00213724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00798387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00527999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00149680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,588,325 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

