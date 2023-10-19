Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.40

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 8998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

About Eurofins Scientific

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.