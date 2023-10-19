Everscale Price Down 26.6% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $43.55 million and $784,764.93 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,094,874,365 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

