Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE EIF opened at C$44.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.77 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.53.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of C$627.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.150838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.33.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

