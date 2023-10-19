Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $932.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $932.00 and last traded at $951.01, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $980.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $960.63 and a 200 day moving average of $970.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $28.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.