Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $313.41

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.41 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 298.26 ($3.64). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.66), with a volume of 22,182 shares.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.71. The company has a market capitalization of £193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

