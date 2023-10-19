Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,018 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $79,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 856,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,801. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.