Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $24.10 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $224,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.83. 264,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.57.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

