Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $591.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $591,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,296. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.31. The firm has a market cap of $333.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

