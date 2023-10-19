Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.01. The company had a trading volume of 399,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $276.64 and a one year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

