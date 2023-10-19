FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.61

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

