First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Shares Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. 3,044,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$176.68 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.