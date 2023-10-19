First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 32.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $11,985,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 375,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $7,689,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 52.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

